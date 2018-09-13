0 FOX13 Investigates fire safety two years after deadliest fire in Memphis since 1920s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two years ago, the city of Memphis grieved as 10 family members died in a house fire on Severson Avenue.

The people couldn't get out because of burglar bars installed on their windows, trapping them inside.

There has been debate over the safety of those bars and if anything can be done to improve safety for families.

A FOX13 Investigation showed half of Memphis house fires crews respond to do not have a smoke detector.

The youngest victim was 4-year-old Precious Rose. The oldest was her grandmother – Eloise Futrell, 62.

It was the deadliest Memphis fire since the 1920s, and it took a toll on firefighters.

“In my 27 years with the MFD I have never seen this amount of victims on one incident,” said MFD Chief Wayne Cook.

The burglar bars also kept firefighters from getting inside the home and help the victims.

Over the past two years, there has been no movement in passing laws regarding those bars. In May 2018, the Tennessee state Fire Marshal issued a warning to homeowners to only install quick-release security bars.

The fire marshal specifically referenced the Severson Avenue tragedy in its warning.

And the bars are a feature you can easily find on homes across the city.

