0 FOX13 Investigates: Fred's might be leaving the Mid-South

Long-time Memphis-based Fred’s may be leaving the Mid-South.

Published reports state the company may be moving its headquarters to Dallas, Texas.

We spoke to a worker at one of the stores, and she had the same questions about the company’s presence in Memphis.

Something definitely seems to be up. Solving this mystery was a lot more like a wild goose chase.

I started Wednesday morning by calling two numbers listed on Fred's corporate website. Both numbers went to voicemail.

We started digging after noticing several key, administrative positions posted on the company's website, all with Dallas, Texas listed as the location.

Our next call was to the outside firm Fred’s used for Investor Relations. They told me they are no longer affiliated and had no idea if it is true.

Fred’s is a Memphis Institution, headquartered in the City for decades. However, over the last year,

Fred’s has laid off workers from the distribution center, closed stores, and taken a huge financial hit.

I reached out to both the Memphis and the Dallas Chambers of Commerce and the Dallas Mayor's office.

The Dallas Chamber told me they didn’t have any information available to comment.

I spoke with a Fred’s employee Wednesday. She told me employees hadn’t been made aware of any changes, but earlier this week she did see land surveyors outside of a Fred’s store.

Also, the CEO's assistant told me she couldn't comment and did not know when an announcement would be made.

