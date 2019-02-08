0 FOX13 investigates history of officers who shot, killed man outside home near Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is digging into the history the three Memphis Police officers who were involved in the deadly Whitehaven shooting in January.

Investigators said officers Brandon Jones, Carlos Donaldson and Timothy Hamilton shot and killed 20-year-old Abdoulaye Thiam.

Police were responding to a domestic call when Thiam is accused of running toward the three officers with a knife, and that's when they fired their guns.

Jones joined MPD in 2010, and he's the most senior of the three officers. However, Jones also had the most violations on his record.

His personnel files show he was suspended for 20 days in 2015 after kicking the front door of a home where he thought his ex-girlfriend was staying while he was off duty.

Documents show he banged on “the iron door so hard the glass broke.” He was charged with felony vandalism over $500.

An internal affairs investigation revealed Jones used MPD’s personal data system to access information about his ex-girlfriend. Jones said he was using it see whether her license was suspended.

Jones’ major described him as an outstanding officer who "has become fully aware of the negative impact of his actions."

In 2014, Jones ran a red light and crashed into another driver. According to his file, Jones was on his way to a fight call, using his lights and sirens when the crash happened.

He was suspended for three days and had to complete eight hours of remedial driving.

Additionally, Jones was written up in 2013 for abusing the department's sick time policy.

Donaldson has been with the city since 2017. Shortly after he joined the force, Donaldson failed his firearms test.

He received a 72, falling short of the minimum score of 80 percent. He was transferred to the traffic division.

Hamilton has been with the city since 2016 and he hasn't had any previous violations or incidents.

All three officers are assigned to the Raines Station and they will remain off the job with pay while the TBI continues its investigation.

