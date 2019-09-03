0 FOX13 investigates home burglaries in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 26 people will return from their Labor Day holiday and get a rude welcome when they arrive in Memphis. They will find someone has burglarized their home.

FOX13 investigates has discovered the number of home burglaries is actually dropping from year to year from 2017.

We also discovered the number of cases for this crime solved is not increasing beyond 10%.

"It is just crazy, and awful that you have to live in those type of situations," said Anthony Carney. He was talking about his next-door neighbor who had their home broken into last Friday.

The thieves stole jewelry, home appliances, and registered firearms. Carney told FOX13, "of course they were distraught by the whole situation."

FOX13 discovered the number of home burglaries investigated by Memphis Police has been on the decline.

We filed an open records request at the end of June 2019 for the number of burglaries in the city of the past three years.

In 2017, Memphis Police investigated 6,841 cases of home burglaries. In 2018, MPD investigated 6,170 cases.

Since June 28, when we requested how many cases of home burglary MPD investigated the number was 2,765.

The number of residential break-ins are projected to reach 5,500 if you multiply that number from June by two.

We showed those same figures to Anthony Carney. "That is a lot. That is a lot," said Carney. We also showed Carney why there is a good chance the people who broke into his home will never get caught.

According to that open records request, only about 10% of the suspects are ever caught.

"That makes sense. You are not going to be able to solve all the crime," said Carney.

FOX13 is working to find out if MPD increased the number detectives to the division which investigates home burglaries.

In the meantime, MPD wants people to better document their valuables by cataloging them and taking a photo in case they are ever recovered.

Those forms to record your valuables are available at any police precinct and are free.

