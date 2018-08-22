FOX13 investigates hour long wait to pick up kids from school in Mississippi

LEWISBURG, Miss. - Parents in Mississippi face a daily gridlock for an hour and a half when picking their kids up and dropping them off at school.
The Sheriff of Lewisburg is meeting with MDOT later this month to talk about getting control of the traffic lights in the area.
For now, parents get to the school an hour early because it's one way in and one way out. The line to pick up children at the primary school is an hour long.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova woman yelled racial slurs at officer, punched him in face, police say
- Millington man wins $2 million on lottery
- Woman walks away from horrific crash involving 18-wheelerW
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“The teachers move the crowd very fast,” said Mississippian Judy Green.
The school system told FOX13 they have a high percentage of car riders and student drivers which contribute to traffic.
Parents told FOX13 they hope relief may come when another road opens.
“Opening up I-69 will definitely help decrease the traffic flow,” said parent Dana Lowrey.
Lewisburg Mississippi Schools are the number one school system in the state. The Lewisburg zip code is also one of the fasted growing in the state.
WATCH the video above for details on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}