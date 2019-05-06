FOX13 investigates how a simple clerical error could have cost a Mid-South couple their home

Brenda and James Townsend say their house payments have been pretty predictable over the years.
Payments for their Memphis home have always hovered around $600 per month -- that is until they got a shocking bill in the mail in March.
“What was going through your head when you opened that bill and saw your mortgage was almost three times as much as it usually is?” FOX13 Investigative Reporter Leah Jordan asked Brenda Townsend.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
“No, we cannot afford that. We cannot afford that. We live on disability. We cannot afford that,” she said.
The Townsends’ bill skyrocketed – it went from $604.93 to $1719.54.
FOX13 analyzed the Townsends’ past bills, escrow account, property taxes, and homeowners insurance policy. She uncovered a simple, clerical mistake that could have led to the Townsends losing their home.
FOX13 speaks to an expert on how to avoid a potential nightmare that could leave you without a home on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}