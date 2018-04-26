0 FOX13 Investigates: How many abandoned homes are in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 spotted more than thirteen abandoned houses near Melrose High School, just blocks from where a child told police she was kidnaped and raped.

RELATED: City of Memphis plans to board vacant home where student was raped

The City of Memphis acted quickly to board up the property but we wanted to know how bad is the problem in that section of Orange Mound. It didn't take long for us to discover why Orange Mound is one of Memphis neighborhood's with the highest number of blighted properties. Just three minutes into our tour that began less than a mile from Melrose High School, FOX 13 counted five abandoned homes.

After an hour, we counted about more than 20 blighted properties and at least 8 within a short walk from the high school. Orange Mound resident Kesha Hansbrough told FOX13 they are all over the place.

"You will see a whole lot more if you keep on riding," Hansbrough said.

On Wednesday, the City of Memphis boarded up a home on Radford where a child told police a man raped her at knife point. Blight attracts crime.

Trending stories:

"There is a lot of drug activity going in and out of those houses and everything" said Kesha Hansbrough.

FOX13 asked the Strickland Administration what is the criteria to have a blighted home either boarded up or demolished. They broke it down into three categories

1) If a home is open to casual entry a notice is sent to board and secure and then a lien is placed on the property if the city has to provide the labor and materials.



2) If the home is considered more than 51 percent dilapidated "the property is assigned to a vendor for demolition" after the property owners if given a chance to fix it up. During the condemnation hearing, the owner may request to be sued under the Neighborhood Preservation Act which can allow them time to make repairs.

3) If the property is less than 51-percent dilapidated "enforcement action is handled through Environmental court" if the owner's fail to make repairs. Properties with complex ownership's (corporations, mortgage companies, deceased owners, are referred to the legal department for NPA consideration.

All of these steps take time but people in the Orange Mound Neighborhood are impatient.

"They should tear them down. It has been sitting here for seven years since I have been here so that is enough time," said Hansbrough.

FOX13 emailed the list of the blighted properties we discovered to the City's Department of Public Works and Code enforcement. They emailed us back saying they will get back to us.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.