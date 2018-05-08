0 FOX13 Investigates: How much did the public pay for MLK50 security?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New information about the public's cost for the MLK50 events when it comes to security.

Memphis police told FOX13 the total price tag for the week of the commemoration was $940,000.

FOX13 learned about the cost by filling an open records request with the City of Memphis and asked the amount spent for just 24 hours.

The city responded with a cost break down from April 2nd through April 6th.

Most of the money, nearly half a million dollars spent to provide officers from the 9 police precincts.

Another sizeable chunk, $278,000 was spent on traffic. Other dollars were spent on vice and narcotics, special operation and crime prevention.

People at the National Civil Rights Museum said the money was well spent. Daniel Jones of Alexandria, Louisiana told FOX13, "It is a good thing. You don't want people come out here and bad things happen."

Greg Bearss had a different take. "To spend this money. how many people could we feed for this," said Bearss. He believes the money spent is a reflection of how divided our society is.

Those divisions Bearss argues can create violence even when an event is to honor someone who lived nonviolently. "It is bigger than money. It is more about us getting unified as brothers and sisters and seeing past color, skin color."

FOX13 ask Memphis police how much of the MLK50 of was in their budget and how much was spent in overtime. A spokesman for the department responded in email:

"The safety of all citizens and visitors who chose to participate was paramount in the security planning for MLK50. This was an international event. Visitors and dignitaries from all over the globe came to Memphis to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Our efforts put the FY18 OT Budget over by 513K, however the entire event was handled without incident. All citizens and visitors were able to safely participate in the multitude of celebrations and reflections throughout the city. "

