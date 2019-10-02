FOX13 Investigates: Is there an uptick in women killed in Memphis compared to last year?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The face of murder victims in Memphis so far this year is African American males, according to a FOX13 Investigates analysis of Memphis Police data.
African American males made up more than three-quarters of all murder victims so far this year. The data used is Memphis Police data between Jan. 1 and June 27, 2019.
FOX13 also compared the profile of murder victims in 2018 to this year. According to the data, women made up 17 percent of murder victims in Memphis in all of 2018.
Through the first six months of this year, women made up six percent of murder victims in Memphis.
