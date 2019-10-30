FOX13 Investigates: Landlord fixes collapsed ceiling after woman's many complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tuesday night, FOX13 reported about an East Memphis woman's ceiling collapsing while she was asleep Tuesday morning.
Her landlord came out to fix the problem the next day.
She said she's been having problems at the home for years and the landlord doesn't respond quickly.
That woman got answers after we went to her landlord's office on Central Avenue Tuesday to ask about the problem.
Earline Pearl Smith is on dialysis so problems like this impact her health.
She said her landlord told her she was responsible for fixing the problem, but a spokesperson with the City of Memphis told FOX13 it's the landlord's responsibility.
On Tuesday, FOX13 reported a spokesperson with the city code enforcement was coming out Wednesday to inspect the property.
The family told us the city called to tell them they are coming out first thing Thursday morning.
