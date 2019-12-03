0 FOX13 investigates: Memphis officials miss paving goal for this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Paving season is winding down and the city of Memphis far from reaching its own goal.

Earlier this year, the City of Memphis set a goal of paving 350 lane miles from April to the end of November.

According to the city's own paving tracker, the season ended on Saturday, November 30 with only 240 miles paved. This leaves 110 miles unpaved for several more months.

The area around Airways Road and East Holmes Road was supposed to be paved this season but it wasn't.

Longtime Whitehaven resident Pearl Walker takes Airways Road every day, and every day she deals with the bumpy roads.

"It's uncomfortable because you're thinking, oh, oh my gosh am I going to hurt my tires? Am I going to break an axle? What's going to happen," said Walker. "Its very disappointing and I would just like to see balance with respect to how the work orders are disseminated, how they determine which areas they do first."

FOX13's Kirstin Garriss requested an interview with the Director of Public Works Robert Knecht, but he wasn't available.

In a email, a city spokesperson said in part, "Over the course of the paving season, we had 70 rain days, which equates to approximately 70 lane miles. If you take out the rain days, that would put us at roughly 310 lane miles."

FOX13 meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore said we had more rain this season, especially in October when we had almost 13 inches of rain.

Walker said she understands the weather cause some delays, but she believes there has to be a better way to pave the roads more quickly.

"I never drive on streets, road this bumpy in certain areas like Poplar Corridor or Walnut Groves, places like that never, said Walker. "So there's gotta be something we can do better, so we can have equity with respect to how we're addressing our area, keeping the streets up, keeping them improved."

A city spokesperson said paving roads is a top priority for Mayor Jim Strickland, and his office said that won't change.

Public Works said they may be able to pave a few more roads this month, but a spokesperson said "the colder the foundation, the quicker the hot asphalt mix will lose its heat, making it difficult — if not impossible — to achieve adequate compaction."

