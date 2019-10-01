0 FOX13 Investigates: MPD's unsolved homicide rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX 13 Investigates discovered only 57-percent of criminal homicides have been solved this year.

MPD told FOX13 part of the problem is a lack of man power, but the father of one murder victim said a lack of investigators is not his problem.

Reginald Johnson told FOX13 he has been waiting for justice in the murder of his son, Samuel.

Samuel Johnson was shot and killed Halloween night 2014.

"It was the worst day of my life," Johnson said. It is still the worst day of my life, because this is something you don't get over or get through."

Through an open records request FOX13 discovered Memphis Police have investigated 128 criminal homicides so far this year, 72 of them solved.

That means 56 percent of the cases have been solved.

That's a drop from 2016 when nearly three quarters of all murders were solved.

According to Memphis Police, one of the problems is the department's homicide bureau needs more detectives.

"Our number of homicides have increased but our number of investigators have not significantly increased," Lt. Tony Mullins told FOX13. Mullins is part of the Memphis Homicide Bureau. "It does make a lot harder to solve them quicker. It does make it a lot harder to get the clearance rates we are used too."

Johnson has trouble accepting that explanation when he hears Mayor Jim Strickland touting his efforts to rebuild MPD.

"It is not my problem that you are short-staffed. All I am asking for is my case to be looked into," Johnson said. "There are other families going through the same thing I am going through."

FOX13 asked for the number of homicides and cases solved for the past three years from MPD but have not gotten the data.

The Justice Department has offered technical assistance, resources and manpower to Memphis Police to deal with its violent crime. Help from Washington has had some impact.

"Cell phones, tablets, i-pads, things like that. That's great. Forensic advancements that is great. But at the end of the day it is just leg work and it is people talking to the police," Lt. Mullins said.

Johnson said he believes witnesses will remain reluctant to come forward until more homicide cases are solved.

"We as parents and family members will die with the pain that we feel because our case won't be solved," he said.

Retired homicide detectives told FOX13 when veterans retire, the bureau loses what is called institutional knowledge that will take years build. Lt. Mullins agrees.

Reginald Johnson said his son's murder investigation has been moved to the cold case unit.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.