FOX13 investigates new developments in Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis is two weeks away from Elvis Week, and some are asking what's being done to build up the area around Graceland.
The Elvis mansion draws hundreds of thousands of people every year from around the world.
Trending stories:
- 'I'm going to s*** in the back of your squad car,' woman says during unruly drug arrest, police say
- $15k in guns stolen from truck in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
City council woman Patrice Robinson told FOX13 there's a new restaurant going into the Whitehaven Plaza, and there's a new trampoline attraction coming soon.
For more information on the possible coming attractions to Whitehaven, watch the video above.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}