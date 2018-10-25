0 FOX13 Investigates: Presence, danger of pipe bombs in the Mid-South

The FBI is now investigating after suspicious packages containing explosives were sent to high-profile targets like President Obama and the Clinton family on Wednesday.

RELATED: ‘Suspicious package’ at Memphis church had salt inside, investigators say

Those six packages didn’t harm anyone, but they now have U.S. agencies on high alert.

How pipe explosives are used in the Mid-South, and the dangers they bring -- on FOX13 News at 9 DIGITAL ONLY EDITION.

The packages were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), according to authorities and multiple news reports.

RELATED: Explosive devices: LAPD investigating 2nd suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters

The packages were found after a device described as a pipe bomb was sent to philanthropist George Soros earlier this week.

“That would’ve been devastating had it gone off,” said Lt. Tom Warrick of the Memphis Police Department.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Warrick told FOX13 the use of pipe explosives in Memphis isn’t as uncommon as many may think.

Although, the way they are used more commonly in the Mid-South is interesting.

“Pipe bombs are fairly common. People here in the Mid-South seem to believe pipe bombs can be made and used as fireworks,” Warrick said.

The pipe bombs are mainly used around the holidays, like the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve, in the Mid-South.

Warrick said they usually see three to four each year, and each device warrants its own approach when it comes to diffusion.

“The complexity of the devices that can be made is purely up to the imagination of the designer,” Warrick said. “The actual affective range of a device depends on the amount of explosive in that device and the size.”

Police said they usually don’t see pipe bombs outside of recreational use.

MPD said if you discover a pipe explosive, contact them and don’t try to diffuse it on your own.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.