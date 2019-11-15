0 FOX13 Investigates: Public records reveal multiple deaths, injuries at FedEx in recent years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In light of the 23-year-old who died on the job at FedEx Wednesday, FOX13 Investigates dug line by line through all complaints, incident reports, and inspections over the last 5 years.

They uncovered a total of four deaths at various FedEx locations, and two injuries that were classified as serious on the reports.

Back in 2015, a Memphis employee was operating a tug and pulling three dollies. The employee fell off of the tug, was run over by the first dolly, and killed.

In July 2017, a Knoxville employee made a delivery to a home where he was stung by wasps and died from an allergic reaction. That was on the job, but not the fault of FedEx.

November 2017 – a Memphis employee was run over by the wheels of a platform. He died.

May 2018, a Memphis area employee was concussed and hospitalized, and in July 2018, a Memphis employee was struck by a parked belt loader and hospitalized.

The most recent was the death of 23-year old Duntate Young just this week.

We have yet to learn the cause of death of the father of two. Relatives say he was eager to get off work Wednesday and celebrate his son's birthday.

Tennessee OSHA Assistant Commissioner Wendy Fisher provided a statement regarding workplace safety that said:

"Even one workplace fatality is one too many. Safety and health standards in the workplace are something Tennessee OSHA takes very seriously. A workplace fatality can have a dramatic impact on a family that lasts for generations. TOSHA works each and every day to ensure Tennesseans who go to work in the morning, come home safely in the evening."

FOX13 investigates also reached out to FedEx regarding the deaths and injuries over the last 5 years.

A spokesperson said:

"The safety of our team members is our number one priority at FedEx, and even one accident is too many. We invest heavily in training and technologies designed to protect our team members and the public. Our safety initiatives emphasize educating new hires, developing facility safety action plans and delivering safety education for team members and vendors at all levels. We remain committed to continual improvement using new educational programs and procedures."

That spokesperson added that "the investigation is ongoing, and we still don't know the cause of death."

