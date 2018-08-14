FOX13 Investigates safety of Mid-South bridges

After reports surfaced that 22 people died and 19 were hurt from a bridge collapsing in Italy, FOX13 wanted to see how safe the bridges are in the Mid-South.
In April 2018, the Mississippi Governor ordered a state of emergency and shut down 83 locally-owned bridges because they weren’t safe.
None of those bridges were in North Mississippi.
MDOT told FOX13 the spring shutdown was the result of what federal inspectors found.
The state had to borrow $25 million to begin fixing those bridges.
No bridges were closed in the Mid-South, but we discovered a handful of bridges are still in need of repair.
A 2017 study from the Washington Post shows the quality of bridges all across the country, including counties in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
The map shows all the bridges that are either “structurally deficient” (requires repairs) or “functionally obsolete” (cannot handle traffic needs).
In Shelby County, of the 1,274 classified bridges, 233 are structurally deficient and 342 are functionally obsolete.
You can view the complete map here.
