0 FOX13 investigates security measures in place during deadly Southaven Walmart shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - It is unclear what layer of security happened to be in place at Walmart before a deadly shooting happened.

According to Southaven police, officers patrolled the area but did not have a post at the store.

RELATED: Deadly shooting at Southaven Walmart affirms need for active shooter training, former deputy says

A city spokesperson said the store outsourced security through a third-party company.

Former Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins said it is not uncommon for off-duty officers to receive extra work through those kind of companies or work an off-duty details through the department.

“Walmart is very open as it relates to their security protocol and procedure. What could you have done with what you already had in place?” Collins said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Walmart declined to give a comment about their security measures.

However, they released a statement to FOX13 Tuesday stating they are relieved the police apprehended the suspect, and they appreciate the quick response of the local authorities and their associates.

The statement also said Walmart will continue to focus on assisting law enforcement in their investigation and on supporting their associates.

RELATED: Walmart workers devastated after 2 managers shot, killed at store in Southaven

Police told FOX13 they are known to have a heavy presence in the area around Walmart due to the busy retail area.

“A lot of businesses have law enforcement in that area, but they have to go through a process in order to do that,” Collins said.

Collins believes the response time and reaction of officers saved many more people from getting hurt.

Background info:

Two people were killed, and an officer was injured during a shooting at a Southaven Walmart on July 30.

Officials said there were 60 employees in the Walmart during the shooting. The incident began in the back of the store near the baby section, according to officials.

Southaven police arrived on the scene about three minutes after the call around 6:30 a.m.

One employee was shot inside the store, another employee was shot outside the store. Both were killed. Families of the victims confirmed their identities as Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown.

A Southaven officer was also shot during the incident, but he is expected to be ok. The bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet. He was released from the hospital Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. and is recovering at home.

The suspected shooter -- Martez Abram, 39 -- was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Officials said Abram didn't have a criminal history before the shooting in Southaven.

He had been suspended from work due to an incident days before, investigators said.

According to officials, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle the officer-involved shooting part of the investigation. Southaven police will continue to investigate the shooting.

Walmart officials confirmed the store will be closed until further notice following the incident.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.