FOX13 Investigates self-defense rights across Mid-South

Following the latest home invasion in Memphis – in which one person was killed after three men broke into the home with five people inside – FOX13 looked into your rights when it comes to using deadly force to protect yourself and your family.

One of the people inside the Parkway Village home shot and killed one of the suspects who broke in Wednesday morning.

So far, no charges have been filed against the homeowner.

The laws are different depending on what you are in, but in Tennessee, there is the “Castle Doctrine,” which allows you to use deadly force if someone breaks into your home.

Essentially, officials told FOX13 it is an extension of the “Stand Your Ground” law in Florida.

“When you are in fear… of your life and the fear of your safety that you may be seriously harmed or killed or your family members – somebody in your home – you have the right to protect yourself and that’s including using deadly force,” said Bennie Cobb, former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The rules are different in other Mid-South states.

In Mississippi, you have to prove self-defense in a deadly shooting case.

Self-defense consists of three things:

The other person is an aggressor

They intend to hurt you or kill you

They have the means to hurt or kill you

Once you establish self-defense, then you can use the Castle Doctrine to defend yourself in your home, vehicle or business.

The "No Duty to Retreat" law says you can use deadly force no matter where you are, as long as you are not doing anything illegally at the time.

In Arkansas, a person can use deadly force if their life is threatened inside their home.

Outside of their home, a person has to try to retreat to safety, before using deadly force.

