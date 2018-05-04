0 FOX13 Investigates suicide hotline numbers for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The suicide rate among teenage girls recently hit a 40-year high, according to a report last year from the Centers for Disease Control.

This week, two Mid-South families opened up to FOX13 about how bullying at school pushed their daughters into darkness.

Mike LaBonte, the Director of the Memphis Crisis Center, talked to FOX13 about helping young people find the light.

“Asking people about suicide, if they’re struggling with suicide is not going to put the idea in their head,” LaBonte said. “If anything it’s going to give them permission to open up and talk.”

Suicide is a topic that’s traditionally been taboo. LaBonte said there’s a stigma surrounding the topic, and that will only change if people become more comfortable speaking directly about it.

“A lot of young people will talk to their peers more than they will adults,” LaBonte said. “The best way is for adults in their life to broach the topic, and ask if they think that might be going on.”

The four factors that most often contribute to suicidal thoughts are poverty, mental health, substance abuse, and violence.

“In particular when we're talking about young people, I mean both emotional as well as physical violence, so we may be talking about things like bullying,” LaBonte said.

More teenagers die by suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease combined, according to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

Since young people are more likely to talk to peers than to adults about suicidal thoughts, LaBonte encourages discussion in schools, and he asks young people to speak up.

“If you’re dealing with a friend who has disclosed that they’re having suicidal thoughts, that’s not a secret you have to keep,” LaBonte said.

There are countless resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide.

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network has a “crisis text line” that’s available 24/7. Text “TN” to 741 741 to start a confidential, anonymous conversation.

The Memphis Crisis Center has several hotlines for various programs:

• Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-SUICIDE or 1-800-784-2433

• HIV Care Line: 1-877-HIV-KNOW

• Call-4-Kids Hotline: 901-CRISIS7

• Elder Lifeline: 901-274-7477

• National Veteran’s Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK

• National Spanish Hotline: 1-877-628-9454

• Suicide Prevention Training: 901-448-2802

LaBonte added that the Memphis Crisis Center is always looking for volunteers to answer phones. Call 901-448-2802 if you’re interested.

