FOX13 investigates the latest officer-involved shooting in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chief Investigative Reporter, Jim Spiewak, is putting together the timeline for officer involved shootings and when the TBI investigative files can become public, tonight at 5.
How long will it be until the public knows what fully happened in the city’s most recently officer involved shooting?
RELATED: TBI: Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting
A FOX13 investigation uncovered, since July 2015 there have been 8 deadly officer involved shootings (including the one from over the weekend) in Memphis and Shelby County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation file, that’s handed over to the DA, has been released in 7 of those incidents.
We found it’s taken anywhere from 5 to 12 months for the TBI file to be released to the public.
So far, no charges have not been filed in any of the shootings.
Tennessee law does not require the DA make TBI officer involved shooing files public.
Trending stories:
- Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store
- Where is Travis Reinking? Search continues for the Waffle House murderer
- Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}