0 FOX13 Investigates: Uptick in carjackings across the Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to Cyberwatch, the number of carjackings continue to rise in Memphis.

FOX13 spoke with Mike Williams, President of the Memphis Police Association about the uptick in crime.

“I know that the crime commission continues to tell to date that the crime is down,” Williams said. “But, I think if you ask any citizen out in the community they would tell you that that’s not the case in their community.”

We investigated to find out the most common time people are targeted. Almost 75% of July’s carjackings happened between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Memphis drivers were stunned by the data.

“Yeah that is kind of shocking,” driver Jonathan Duarte said. “I don’t think I’ve ever known anybody who’s been carjacked anything.”

Regardless if you know someone carjacked or not, the numbers don’t lie.

So why the uptick? Officials say young people are reacting to the crimes they see every day.

“That’s affecting and touching all these young people,” Williams said. “They’re becoming desensitized and they’re becoming desperate.”

Authorities say criminals are looking for easy targets. As people get relaxed and don’t focus on their surroundings, it increases the chances of them becoming a victim of a carjacking or other crimes.

Here are a few ways that will help to reduce your chances of becoming a victim.

Be Alert and aware of your surroundings

Lock your doors

Set your mirrors to reduce blind spots

Some suggest window tinting (suspects can’t see how many people are in the vehicle)

Here's a breakdown of carjackings across this city of 2018.

January- 28

Feb- 27

March- 25

April- 21

May- 14

June- 28

July- 38

Back in July 2017, only 17 carjackings were reported.

If you are a victim of a carjacking, the best thing that you can do is to be a good witness.

Putting up a fight opens the door for unnecessary injury and or death.

Do not resist, let the suspect leave without physically hurting you.

Your life is more valuable than any vehicle. Be able to provide as many details about the suspect.

