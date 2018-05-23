0 FOX13 Investigates: What are renters' rights in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - We reveal his answer, the reason why, and what you should do if you’re ever served an eviction notice – tonight after Empire and Star on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.

Dozens of Mid-Southerners are losing their homes every week. It's an unsettling fact about life in and around the Bluff City.

With the poverty rate closing in on 23%, it is getting tougher for families to find affordable housing. As a result, some of those family are making a tough decision to stay in conditions that may not be safe or sanitary.

Trending stories:

In one Memphis apartment, the resident said mold formed because of wet floors. She also said raw sewage bubbles up through her bathtub.

“Me, a human being, I have to bathe,” she told FOX13. “But I don’t. I can’t.”

She isn’t the only person in the city living in poor conditions.

FOX13 asked why residents don’t move out or report issues at their apartment complexes. They did not want to speak on camera, and many cited a fear of eviction as their reason why.

The Eviction Lab project at Princeton University found, on average, nearly 18 Memphians get evicted each day. That is nearly five people out of every 100 in the city.

We asked a legal expert what residents should do if faced with a decision between reporting deplorable conditions or simply dealing with it.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.