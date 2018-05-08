FOX13 Investigates: What led to a prison inmates death and could it have been prevented

A Memphis man fighting addiction and mental health found himself inside the Shelby County Correctional Center.
During his time behind bars, he instead experienced the gap in the system. It is an experience that in his case led to his death - a death that could have been prevented.
Trending stories:
- 2 dead, 4 others critical, after shooting near Crosstown Concourse
- Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
On September 9, 2017, Tyler Lunsford was found hanging from his jail cell bunk bed with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck. According to other inmates, in the hours after he was found, Lunsford was asking for help.
In a letter, one inmate wrote “the inmate killed himself after calling for an officer all this morning.”
Another wrote, “the guy been saying he gone kill his self since 5:00 a.m. Didn’t nobody come and check on him since he been saying that.”
An internal investigation found two officers were supposed to do multiple welfare checks in the hours leading up to his death, but zero were done.
Tonight at 9 p.m., chief investigative reporter Jim Spiewak speaks with the man's father about what led to his time in prison and what went wrong while he was behind bars. Jim also goes inside the internal investigation to detail what happened in the moments leading up to the inmate's death -- and why the officers, who broke jail policies, ended up back on the job in just days.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}