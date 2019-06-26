0 FOX13 Investigates: What you can do to get health, safety issues fixed at rented properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman who just moved into an apartment in Memphis is furious after finding numerous safety and health issues.

Rhonda Putnam reached out to FOX13 because she felt helpless when it comes to her living conditions.

“The water wouldn’t stop running in the toilet bowl, so I did this and this is what I found,” said Putnam. “I’m angry and I feel scammed. And I just want them to do something. I want out of my lease.”

When Putnam lifted the lid off the toilet tank, the water was dark in color and had an empty bottle of cleaner floating inside.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She lifted carpets on floors in closets to reveal that the old carpet underneath was damaged and never removed. Putnam showed FOX13 rust in the dishwasher, on the toilet, and mold throughout the apartment.

And many people struggle with this issue throughout the community, so FOX13 went to a lawyer to learn what rights tenants have and how they can get help.

Putnam told FOX13 she toured the Stonebrook Apartments’ model unit before moving in, which looked similar to the website’s photos.

However, she said not only does her apartment not look like the model, Putnam is now worried for her family’s health.

“Anybody who’s capable of lying and deceiving people who have families and human beings are capable of anything,” Putnam said.

FOX13 was told new management is taking over to turn things around, and a spokesperson said the Putnams would be taken care of.

The landlord and tenant both signed an agreement stating the problems would be fixed, and FOX13 will continue to check in on the progress.

But what happens to the tenants who do not have landlords as agreeable as those at Stonebrook?

“Code enforcement officers come out to conduct their own independent inspection. Then we’re able to receive those reports directly,” said Milandria King, with Memphis Area Legal Services.

King said calling code enforcement is a good start, and after that, call legal services for free help.

Anyone can call or visit the Memphis Fair Housing Center to see if they qualify for help from the organization.

“If they come into our office, we can assist them with drafting a proper repair request letter to their landlord,” King said.

King said the state of Tennessee is big on proper written notices, which the organization helps craft for tenants.

A tenant’s landlord must obey all building and housing codes and must keep the premises in a fit and habitable condition, according to King.

When problems arise, she recommends writing a physical notice or letter of the problems. Sign it, date it, and keep a record. King said taking photos is a good idea as well.

Most importantly, King said withholding rent because you’re dissatisfied with the landlord can get you evicted, so continue to pay rent while working through issues.

The Memphis Fair Housing Center is located at 22 North Front Street on the 11th Floor. Their number is 901-432-4663. The Memphis and Shelby County Office of Construction Code Enforcement’s number is 901-576-7380.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.