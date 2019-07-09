0 FOX13 investigates which local universities are paying employees a living wage

FOX13 is taking a closer look at which universities are paying all its employees a living wage.

Our review comes after finding feud between the President of the University of Memphis and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

>> Shelby County mayor wants University of Memphis employees to make at least $15 per hour

UT Health Sciences Center just increased its minimum wage this summer.

The United Campus Workers Union told FOX13 it’s the only higher education institution in the entire state paying its lowest employees a living wage.

After working at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center for nearly 20 years, electrician Tony Patton will make $15 an hour for the first time.

“We prayed many nights, we protested many days,” Patton said.

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved the UTHSC budget which included a multiyear plan increasing pay for the lowest paid employees.

Patton said he’s grateful, but he said he wasn’t the only one struggling. He said there are hundreds of employees across the city who need a living wage.

“Housekeeping is the first person to arrive at the site of a building they clean it up, making sure it’s smelling good. They clean up behind everyone that comes in there but they'll always be the ones that get talked about and don’t get the living wage they’re supposed to have,” Patton said.

So we emailed and called Rhodes College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Christian Brothers University, and Southwest Tennessee Community College about current pay levels and plans to increase wages.

A spokesperson at Southwest said the college has been increasing pay since 2017 – and now it’s $12.24 per hour.

In a statement to FOX13, they said the college offers comprehensive benefits plan saying, “Although the total compensation equates to $16.52 per hour for living wage employees, we know we must do more.”

Patton said they’ll keep fighting for 15 until pay increases across Memphis.

“If you’re going to have them there, you need to treat them with respect and give them the living wage that they need,” Patton said.

Representatives from Lemoyne Owen College and Christian Brothers University told FOX13 they’re working on getting us more information about their plans to getting employees to a living wage.

We didn’t hear back from Rhodes College.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.