FOX13 investigates why people are receiving money from Equifax breach, but not Facebook settlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two major companies are facing big consumer issues that could very well affect you.

Between Facebook and Equifax, an estimated 234 million Americans have experienced some kind of data or personal information breach. Both companies owe big money to fix their mistakes, and some of it could be yours.

“Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which is the law under which the federal government sued Equifax, there is a provision for providing people with compensatory damages for hassles or damages they suffered as a result of a data breach,” said Steve Mulroy, a law professor at the University of Memphis.

According to the commission’s online claims process, people whose information was exposed can get free credit monitoring for 10 years. If you already have credit monitoring, you can receive $125. For those who had to spend time or money because of the breach, such as unauthorized charges on accounts; attorney costs; etc., Equifax can provide up to $20,000 after a claim.

To find out if you are eligible, click here.

But what about the major Facebook breach? Companies like Facebook can’t deceptively take their users’ personal data, but Facebook did. That’s why the social media giant was fined a landmark $5 billion.

That’s nearly 30 times larger than the FTC’s largest-ever civil penalty to date.

“Facebook represented to its clients it won’t give out its demographic data for these purposes. They turned around and gave it to Cambridge Analytica, which used it to do these targeted political ads during the 2016 election. These were ads people shouldn’t have had to deal with,” Mulroy said.

In this case, the feds are suing under a different act, which doesn’t require compensating users in the same way.

“It just so happens that the federal government, in that case, is suing under a different act and it’s hard to show the time and trouble and personal damages individual people had, so there was no victim compensation fund,” Mulroy said. “It was just a fine Facebook had to pay the federal government.”

Mulroy said even though there’s no settlement similar to Equifax, there’s potential for private remedy if you’ve been harmed.

But Mulroy said damages would be so minor, that it wouldn’t really be worth it unless people got together to do a class action lawsuit. This is something he said we may see happen down the road.

Mulroy advises that people thoroughly read the “terms and agreements” that people click on websites often. Thorough reading of terms and conditions wouldn’t have helped consumers in the case of a data breach, but in other cases, privacy may be on the line and explained in those terms.

So, it’s worth a read to understand what you’re about to sign yourself up for.

