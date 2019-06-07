FOX13 monitors road closures across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heavy rain moved throughout the Mid-South bringing with it Flash Flood Warnings across the Mid-South.
Below is a list of the current closings
Shelby County:
Flooded out cars at Wind Valley & Winchester
Winchester Rd between Hacks Cross & Forest Hill
Wimberly Drive between Shelby Drive & Tumbler Ridge Lane
DeSoto County:
Northbound Interstate-55 between Church Road and Goodman Road is shut down due to an accident.
Road closure at Bethel and Woolsey due to flooding.
Olive branch has multiple impassable areas due to flooding: Goodman and Amanda, Stateline between Polk and Hacks Cross, Goodman and Dogwood
Highway 51 at Memphis Street in Hernando is underwater and unpassable.
