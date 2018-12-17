0 FOX13 reporter appears in court after being arrested for domestic assault

FOX13 reporter Scott Madaus hired attorney Leslie Ballin Sunday morning after he was charged with domestic assault.

“To be remorseful for something, somebody has to do something wrong,” Ballin said. “So that question will remain unanswered today.”

Madaus and his wife appeared in court today.

“Are you concerned for your safety in any way shape or form,” Ballin asked Madaus’ wife. “Not at all,” she answered.

Madaus and his wife will be able to see each other while his case is pending. She told the judge she wants him to come home.

“Have you been promised anything by anyone to come in here and testify,” Judge William Turner asked her.

She answered no.

According to the arrest report, Madaus’ wife told police the couple had been fighting Saturday night and Madaus tried to stop her from leaving. The report said Madaus’ wife then locked herself in the room.

She told police she heard the sound of a handgun racking before he started punching and kicking the door. She said once Madaus got in, he pushed her and started vandalizing the room.

“What happens behind closed doors is certainly known to those behind the doors, but not on the outside,” Ballin said.

Madaus' wife told police the couple started fighting after they had a few glasses of wine. In the police report she said Madaus drinks often and had been sober for 20 days.

“Obviously from reading this affidavit he certainly doesn’t need to be drinking,” Turner said.

Madaus’ wife told the judge that they will remain sober while the case is pending. Madaus will be back in court on Thursday.

“We’re going to get to what needs to be gotten to,” Ballin said. “I look forward, and I’m very optimistic that this is going to be resolved favorably for Scott.”

The arrest report also said police took two handguns from Madaus during the arrest. He bonded out of jail on Sunday morning.

