  • FOX13 reporter arrested for domestic assault, police say

    Updated:

    We have a difficult story to report as it involves a member of the FOX13 news team.

    One of our reporters was arrested for domestic assault.

    Scott Madaus was booked into the Shelby County jail Saturday around 11:30. 

    He has since bonded out.

    Right now, police aren’t releasing any details about the incident surrounding Madaus’ arrest.

    FOX13 is requesting a police report to get more details about the incident.  

    Once we have those details, we’ll report them to you. 

    WHBQ-TV Vice President and General Manager Susan Connor says the station will have no comment on the arrest since this is a personal matter.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories