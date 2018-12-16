FOX13 reporter arrested for domestic assault, police say

We have a difficult story to report as it involves a member of the FOX13 news team.
One of our reporters was arrested for domestic assault.
Scott Madaus was booked into the Shelby County jail Saturday around 11:30.
He has since bonded out.
Right now, police aren’t releasing any details about the incident surrounding Madaus’ arrest.
FOX13 is requesting a police report to get more details about the incident.
Once we have those details, we’ll report them to you.
WHBQ-TV Vice President and General Manager Susan Connor says the station will have no comment on the arrest since this is a personal matter.
