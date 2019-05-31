FOX13's Family Focus: Omega Psi Phi donates box fans to the elderly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Mid-South is approaching one of the hottest months of the year, and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity plan to help those in need.
For some, a box fan is the only option to keep cool for the elderly in Memphis.
On June 14, Omega Psi Phi will be collecting fans to give for free to any senior citizen in need. A boxed fan at Walmart will only cost $20.
FOX13's Family Focus will be supporting this event for the second year.
