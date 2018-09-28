FOX13's Family Focus teams up with local businesses for car seat installation initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 teamed up with Wolfchase Honda-Nissan, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for a seat belt installation initiative.
From 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. SCSO deputies and Le Bonheur employees checked people's car seats to see if they we installed correctly.
Le Bonheur's Susan Helms has been helping people in the Mid-South and across the state with car seats for years.
"One never knows if they will be in a crash," Susan Helms said. "And that is the most important thing to do in a car, make sure everyone is buckled up properly."
The state reports more than 80% of people install their child's car seats incorrectly.
"I think the most common mistake is that the car seat is not installed tightly enough, and the child is not snugly in the car seat," Helms said.
If you missed the chance to get your car seat inspected, call Safe Kids Mid-South at 901-287-6730 and ask for an appointment.
