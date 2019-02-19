FOX13's Rain Resource Guide

FOX13's Severe Weather Team will be provided up-to-minute updates on the heavy rain heading towards the Mid-South, however, if you would like to view the FOX13 Clear View radar at any time throughout the day, click below.
Live Radar & Hour-by-Hour Forecast
Any time there is heavy rains, there is a high possibility of major traffic delays. Monitor the roadways with our real-time map.
Traffic map
In preparation for heavy rains expected in the area, FOX13 put together a comprehensive list of ways to make sure you stay safe while driving.
Driving tips
Homeowners have a lot of work to do before heavy rain and storms come their way. City leaders said everyone needs to do their part when it comes to keeping their drains clean.
Preparing your home for potential flooding ahead of heavy rainfall in Mid-South
