0 FOX13 supports National Go Red for Women Day

Heart disease does not discriminate against race, age or family history. Heart disease is still the number one cause of death for American adults. The stats are alarming: More than 8 million women currently have a history of heart attack and/or angina.

For lifelong Memphian, Ellen Dykes, her heart condition is due to her genetics. She knew early on heart disease ran on both sides of her family. Her mother had a heart attack at age 45 and her father at age 62. By the age of 13, Dykes learned she was prone to her own heart complications. By the time she was 35, she experienced an episode while driving which led doctors to open heart surgery where they determined one of her valves of leaking 25% of her blood flow.

Dykes says 6 years later, she was battling shortness of breath, dizziness and chest pain. At that point she was diagnosed with having ventricular tachycardia. She had surgery once again, doctors placed a defibrillator and pacemaker inside her body.

Dykes is now in her 40’s living life to the fullest and enjoying life. She says by doing this, “It allows you to see what priority is versus trivial, which can make life a lot simpler to live because you see clearly what is clutter and what is not.” She has two daughters and because heart disease is so prevalent in her family, one daughter has already been tested.

Why go Red? Cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Go Red for Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health. That’s why this year we are asking that you wear red on National Wear Red Day and Donate to Go Red for Woman. By doing so you help support educational programs to increase women’s awareness and critical research to discover scientific knowledge about cardiovascular health.

Heart disease is the number one killer for women. It kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.

In fact, a million people will have a heart attack or die from coronary heart disease this year. The statistics are startling:



• Only 1 in 5 Americans get enough exercise. Poor eating habits contribute to 45% of U.S. deaths in 2012 from heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

• 6.5 Million Americans age 20 and older are living with heart failure.

• Heart Disease is the number one cause of death of black, white and Hispanic women.

• More than 42 million women are currently living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

“Know Your Numbers.” It’s could save your life. Five numbers, that all women should know to take control of their heart health are: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI). Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It’s time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their life — their hearts depend on it.

Show your support by wearing red on Feb. 1st..

Join the movement by joining go red for women at www.GoRedForWomen.org.



