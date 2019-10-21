FOX13 surveys damage after storms roll through the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The storms have moved through the Mid-South and people have started to survey the damage left behind.
Multiple trees were knocked down due to the high winds.
The largest tree we have found was on the 4500 block of Almo Street.
The Cottonwood apartments off Cotton Lane were also damaged during the storms.
Viewers called FOX13 and said part of the roof was ripped off. Car windows were blown out and/or smashed as the severe weather rolled through.
