0 FOX13 teams up with Shelby County to give away $8 million to "Keep The Lights on"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An unexpected reduction of income like losing your job can start a downward spiral for your family, but having your utilities disconnected doesn't have to be one of the sacrifices.

FOX13 teamed up with the Shelby County government to help give away $8 million to "Keep the Lights on."

You could qualify to get a one-time assistance payment from up to $650. Monday, September 9, Shelby County Community Services experts will answer your questions and take information to see if you qualify for the federal assistance payment.

One way people can do this is by calling the hotline number and see if you qualify for assistance by meeting the Federal Poverty Guideline for TN under the Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The income is based on 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Click here to view the chart of the guidelines.

For instance, a family of five earning $45,255 a year or $3,771.25 would qualify, but a family of five earning just one penny over that amount would not qualify.

If you have received CSA Utility Assistance already, you won't be eligible again until October 1.

On September 9, we will give you the number to call to answer your questions and find out if you qualify.

Here's what APPROVED VIEWERS SHOULD DO:

Bring to your appointment a completed application and all other required documents which you can download from these links:

CLICK HERE FOR APPLICATION and other required documents.

On the day of your appointment, go to:

3772 S. Hickory Ridge Mall, Suite 516. Located in the Hickory Ridge Town Center, 38115.

