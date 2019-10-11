FOX13 uncovers criminal history of man who attempted to kill woman with roach spray, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New court documents reveal the man accused of raping a woman and trying to kill her with roach spray has a criminal record dating back to 1993.
Norman Hudson, 58, was arrested this week on charges of attempted murder, aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping and illegal possession of a credit or debit card after the incident which occurred earlier this month in the Grahamwood neighborhood.
But according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hudson was arrested before on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
He was convicted in 2007 and spent more than seven years in prison.
The new charges stem from an attack where he allegedly forced himself in the home of woman, took her clothes off, criminally assaulted her, stabbed her multiple times, and hit her leaving visible bruises and black eyes, according to an affidavit.
He then poured Hot Shot and Roach spray, plus Hot Shot Roach Spray Killing Powder down her throat, police said.
Hudson then forced her to give him her bank card pin and used it to retrieve money from her account, police said.
Court records said the victim identified Hudson as the person responsible. She was taken to Baptist East and underwent surgery for her stab wounds.
