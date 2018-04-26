0 FOX13 visits Inland Waste to get explanation for delayed trash pickups

MEMPHIS, Tenn - The garbage collector that is leaving debris to rot on curbs in Memphis has ignored FOX13's phone calls since the news broke last week that Inland Waste was failing to serve thousands of its customers.

The waste management company locked FOX13 out of its headquarters, and refused to answer questions as the garbage collector faces mounting scrutiny from city officials and angry neighbors.

Two deadlines have been missed, hundreds of people still have trash on their curbs, and more than $150,000 city dollars have been spent on the debacle.

Inland Waste's headquarters are located on the 4000 block of Lamar, just passed Winchester Road.

FOX13's Kristin Leigh visited the waste management company Wednesday, to get an explanation for neighbors in Hickory Hill and Cordova.

The first door Kristin knocked on was locked, and an employee inside pointed toward the side of the building, directing Kristin to walk around.

After walking around the building, the second door was also locked. A second employee at the door walked out of Kristin's view, hiding from FOX13's cameras.

"You don't think you owe your customers an explanation for why their garbage hasn't been picked up?" Kristin said, through a closed door.

No one came to the door, and the company has not returned at least five of FOX13's phone calls.

City of Memphis officials, who hired Inland Waste on behalf of taxpayers, said the delay was caused when eight employees left the company in just two days.

Inland Waste lost 25 percent of its work force to a competitor in Mississippi, Ursula Madden, communications director for the City of Memphis, said. City officials say they do not know the name of the company that suddenly recruited Inland Waste's employees.

"You would need to talk with Inland Waste about its workforce," Madden said. "What is important to us is that they have hired another contractor to try and meet their obligations. We are being as transparent as we can with residents and we share their outrage over this problem."

As Inland Waste refuses public accountability, customers are growing more frustrated.

"It's been out here for about 30 days now and nobody has come to pick it up," Angel Igbara said, describing trash on his street in Cordova.

FOX13 has introduced you to several neighbors in Cordova and Hickory Hill since last week, who have watched debris sit on their curbs for weeks.

"The stuff that sits on the side of the curb like couch and the trees and stuff just sits there for a month or two," John Gardello said, pointing to a pile of tree debris in his yard.

With the summer heat on the way, Gardello worries the eye sore will become a health concern.

"If it gets hot the mosquitoes start coming by," Gardello told FOX13. "Then it's going to get real bad."

