FOX13 witnesses domestic violence and slow MPD response time

FOX13 caught domestic violence on camera in southeast Memphis. Tonight at 10, the explanation police give for the nearly 40 minutes it took for officers to arrive at the scene.

It took Memphis police officers nearly 40 minutes to arrive at the exact scene of a domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon.

A FOX13 reporter and photographer both made 911 calls about an assault in southeast Memphis.

A man was physically abusing a woman on a sidewalk off Lamar Ave., near Pearson Rd. He was punching her, grabbing her hair and screaming at the female victim.

According to the MPD, the initial 911 call was made at 2:11pm.

A Public Information Officer told FOX13 that all the officers in the precinct were “currently working other calls” when the initial 911 calls came in.

The officers “arrived on the scene at 2:35pm,” according to the MPD spokesperson.

FOX13’s employees, who stayed on scene to watch the couple and ensure the violence did not escalate, did not see officers arrive until 2:49pm.

MPD said the time difference could be explained by officers arriving in the area, but not being able to locate the specific scene for roughly 15 minutes.

There were multiple 911 calls.

The first 911 caller told dispatchers the couple was walking towards Knight Arnold, while later 911 calls gave a more specific location.

The MPD told FOX13 that the department responds to roughly one million calls every single year, with a staff of roughly 2,000 officers.

Mayor Strickland has made rebuilding the police force a priority, but the process to increase the ranks dramatically has been somewhat slow, although moving in the right direction.

