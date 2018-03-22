FOX13's Joey Sulipeck reflects on how record breaking snowfall in Memphis altered history forever

50 years ago today it happened - and FOX13's Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck just found these Sulipeck family photos from that day.
On March 22, 1968, Memphis experienced a record weather event.
The National Weather Service (which had MUCH LESS to work with information wise ... no internet ... no supercomputers) forecasted a mixture of rain and 1-2" of snow for two days.
But as the cold rain turned to snow - it became a massive snowstorm.
Over a two day period snow totals added up between 15" and 17" .... and it snowed for almost 21 hours straight.
This snow event is significant for several reasons.
It is estimated to be the 3rd highest snowfall total for Memphis ever ...
But it's also the reason that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. postponed the visit he had scheduled for that day.
He would reschedule for April 3rd - and be assassinated the next day on April 4th.
As FOX13 continues to focus on the 50th anniversary of his passing, FOX13's Chief Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck dug into my family's archives.
He found the photos above. They are pictures of his Aunt Sheri (then Lark, now Crosier) at his grandparents' house in Frayser.
Talk about a lot of snow.
