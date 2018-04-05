FOX13's one-on-one with Dr. Willie Herenton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Former Mayor Willie Herenton announced Thursday afternoon he's running for Memphis mayor….again.
On Thursday’s FOX13 News at 5, Mearl Purvis sat down with Herenton, questioning him about what he wants to accomplish if he’s elected.
Dr. Herenton referenced an unfinished agenda in the city. Purvis pressed him about what specifically he wants to change.
“I'm not here to talk about Mayor Strickland. I'm here to talk about Dr. King, the unfinished agenda, and Willie Herenton's commitment with the help of the citizens of Memphis to address the unfinished agenda,” said Herenton.
"Tell me about the unfinished agenda," said Mearl Purvis.
“Let me tell you about it. In fact, we're going to send you an email. It's dealing with poverty, which you've been giving a report on, it's economic empowerment, it's minority businesses, it's housing, it's economic development,” answered Herenton.
After an eight-minute interview with Herenton, he did not give Purvis specific answers about his agenda.
Purvis ended the interview asking the former mayor for a promise to answer those questions. We will bring you those answers as soon as we get them.
