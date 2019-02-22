0 Fraternity suspended after sexual assault claim at Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A college fraternity has been suspended as police investigate a reported sexual assault at a college in Memphis.

According to MPD, the reported sexual assault happened at Rhodes College on Feb. 15.

Following the incident, university officials told Sigma Alpha Epsilon to cease and desist. The chapter was shut down and its house was searched by MPD.

Police told FOX13 they have served search warrants in the case, including to SAE. However, they have not yet arrested a suspect.

In a statement to FOX13, Rhodes president Marjorie Hass said the school’s Title IX office is also investigating.

Due to the nature of the alleged crime and ongoing investigation, no names are being released in the case.

The details surrounding the alleged incident are still unclear.

The president of Rhodes College issued a statement Thursday regarding the investigation:

We will not tolerate sexual assault in our community. Last Friday you received a community notification informing you that the Memphis Police Department was investigating a sexual assault. We are offering them full cooperation and assistance. This matter is also being investigated through our own Title IX office. As has been reported, the police investigation included a search of the SAE house. As soon as we were notified of this, we informed the chapter that they were to cease and desist from all activities. I have heard many voices speaking out today with anger and a firm commitment to building a strong culture of consent. We must all work towards this together. My heart goes out to all those who have experienced sexual assault. I admire the strength of survivors who report their assaults and seek justice. And I understand the complex reasons why this crime often goes unreported. Sincerely,

President Marjorie Hass

SAE’s University of Memphis chapter was suspended last February for hazing. We reached out to the fraternity, but we have not heard back.

