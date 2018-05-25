Frayser apartment shot up while pregnant woman, 7 kids inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser family of 9 told FOX13 they live in a constant state of fear.
Wednesday, while seven kids were inside, and a pregnant woman, shooters sprayed the house with bullets. Eight shots were fired in total. The youngest kid inside was only 11 years old.
"Man, that's terrible. Someone could've gotten killed. Innocent kids and babies ya know," a neighbor named Derrick told FOX13's Zach Crenshaw.
Hear more reaction from the neighbor and why gang activity is believed to behind the violence, on FOX13 News at 6.
