0 Frayser church feeding thousands of hungry children this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser church began their summer feeding program for children in the community with help from Shelby County Nutrition Services.

The church’s leaders told FOX13 the goal is to feed as many children in Frayser as possible this summer.

Pastor Devante Hill said he moved his church into a building that sat vacant for two years less than a week ago.

"Frayser is one of the most impoverished communities in the City of Memphis,” Hill said.

He’s already started to make use of the space by feeding children in the neighborhood.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"Kids from all over can at least come over here and eat, get a breakfast, get a lunch,” Hill said.

Hill pastors One Church Memphis. His church partnered with the Shelby County Nutrition Services with Shelby County Schools.

They are one of more than 300 sites in Memphis serving children under 18-years-old breakfast and lunch.

According to SCS, the Summer Nutrition Program serves more than 500,000 breakfasts and lunches each summer.

"We decided to do a STEM camp that is also encouraging reading and arts,” Hill said.

Hill said the program will be in place for children attending the camp at the church beginning next week. However, Hill said a child does not have to be a camper to eat.

Hill said his goal is to feed at least 100 children a day from the Frayser community.

"We want to expose these children in the Frayser area to the finer arts in life that this area isn't necessarily exposed to,” Hill said.

Children can get breakfast and lunch from One Church Memphis Monday through Friday until August 5.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.