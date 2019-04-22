0 Frayser community leaders turn to filmmaker to help address recent crime spike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A community that's seen its fair share of violence in the few past weeks is turning to an alternative to help save lives.

They are hoping to find a solution on the big screen, a documentary that focuses on inner-city crime and how one city just north of Memphis is dealing with it.

Frayser community leaders are calling for an end to the violence.

That’s why they’re hoping the latest film, called “Vanishing Kings,” will get people talking more about the issues impacting their community.

Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Church said he’s seeing too many people in his community lose their lives to gun violence.

In the past few weeks, FOX13 reported about multiple homicides and shootings, including the double homicide on Sunny View Drive less than two weeks ago.

“I was in a meeting with the mayor and about 20 pastors bragging about some of the things that we had done to keep that down and like Murphy’s Law would have it, the next three days like a rampage happened,” said Floyd.

That’s why Floyd and several well-known community leaders are showing the documentary at his Frayser church on Sunday.

FOX13 spoke with Lydia Reynolds over the phone. She’s the writer of the film from St. Louis.

“My son who’s now 21, in the last four years he’s lost 19 peers to gun violence and these aren’t bad kids,” he said.

“Vanishing Kings” sheds light on eight successful African-American men who have chosen not to become a statistic. All but one of the men are from St. Louis.

Reynolds said the issues plaguing St. Louis are similar problems in Memphis, Atlanta and Detroit.

“I wanted to ask them their thoughts, their emotions about what they thought was going on and what they did to survive the odds,” she said.

Most of the men said the keys to survival seemed to be leadership and guidance in the home. The movie discusses the effects of men that don’t know their worth, something Floyd said leads to violence and gangs.

“Talk about what we can do to bring our success rate even higher and to prevent this tragedy that we had, we’ve got to man up and take responsibility for our own communities,” he said.

The documentary will be shown this Sunday at 6 p.m. at Pursuit of God Church.

The filmmaker will be there for the viewing. She will also show the documentary in Atlanta.

