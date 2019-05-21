0 Frayser customers frustrated after abrupt end of J&J Waste service with trash piling up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There’s more confusion for J&J Waste customers in Frayser who are learning service to their area was suspended with the garbage still piling up.

With the hot sun beaming down, some other residents said they had to call to learn J&J isn't picking them up anymore.

On Monday, viewers reached out to FOX13 Consumer Investigates about yet another issue with troubled collection company J&J Waste.

“It’s real frustrating… shoot. Garbage piling. We don’t have any room to put garbage,” said customer Yevonn Scott.

The garbage, flies and warm weather creates a concoction of filth that Scott wants gone.

FOX13 reached out to the company, which said several areas throughout Shelby County are no longer a part of their coverage.

The company cites restructuring as the reason, and they’re making calls to each affected customer to let them know.

“It’ll stink,” Scott said as her garbage continues to pile. “Rats will be running around if you don’t get your garbage taken care of.”

Another customer texted FOX13 about the issue.

He said he was told to go ahead and get another provider after he learned his service was cut. Scott said it is something she wishes she had done months ago.

One customer told FOX13 he was expecting a refund in six to eight weeks.

FOX13 is working to get a full statement on the status of J&J Waste’s coverage area. We will update this story with that update as it comes in.

