0 Frayser leaders offer counseling spaces for community

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Leaders in the Frayser community say they are taking this week to heal after U.S. Marshals killed a man wanted in Mississippi last week.

This week, Frayser churches are offering their spaces for people in need of counseling after a violent protest last week.

Mental health experts say events like from Wednesday night after U.S. Marshals killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber, will have a negative effect on people if they don’t receive help.

Sunday afternoon, State Representative Antonio Parkinson, pastors from several Frayser churches, and behavioral specialists announced a strategy for mental healing.

Pastors in Frayser are opening their churches so that people can receive counseling.

Dr. Karen Streeter is a licensed Educational Psychiatrist who works with children in several area schools.

Streeter explained the importance of treating someone after a traumatic event such as Wednesday night.

“This can be a catastrophe, this can be a catastrophic situation if we don’t act right now,” Streeter said.

Streeter says receiving counseling is most important to make sure the problem of violent reaction is eradicated before it worsens.

“We are going to create a living walking dead situation where the people who have been traumatized are like zombies and affecting other people.”



The list of churches offering to counsel:

Innovation Church, 3925 Overton Crossing

Promise Land Church, 3430 Overton Crossing

Ardmore Terrace Baptist Church, 3857 Schoolfield Road

Lifeline to Success,1647 Dellwood Ave.

Pursuit of God Transformation Center, 3121 Signal St.

Breath of Life Christian Center, 3795 Frayser Raleigh’s Rd.

If you are a counselor who wants to donate services, you can call 901-209-5010 to participate.



