0 Frayser mother, daughter caught on-camera abusing dog and charged, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother and daughter face felony animal cruelty charges, after one of the women was allegedly caught on-video kicking and dragging a dog by the neck.

"Look, he's flipped over," said a neighbor, who did not want us to give their name or go on camera.

A FOX13 viewer sent us video that is difficult to watch at times. They started recording after watching their neighbor drag a dog, clearly unable to walk, by the neck.

Even once kicking it in the head.

"Oh, she's banging, oh she just kicked him. I got it on video. She just kicked that dog in the head," the neighbor said in the video.

The neighbor told us the woman in the video is Rebecca Sledge. She and her mother, Donna Sledge live at the home on the 2500 block of Henderson Street in Frayser.

The neighbor called Memphis Police and Memphis Animal Services, who according to court records, found several dogs inside the home, locked in kennels with soiled newspaper.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Officers noted the "potent odor" that filled the home, calling the conditions "filthy." One dog, as seen in the video, was unable to move.

The pair were arrested on-scene and each face six counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

They were released on their own recognizance, without paying a bond, and are due in court Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

MAS seized the dogs.

They provided us with an update on the dogs:

"The dog who was not moving did survive Thursday night after receiving IV fluids, and she is currently being cared for and monitored by our veterinary staff. We have not yet been able to determine the cause of her not walking, and she does eat and drink. We will most likely be looking for one of our rescue partners to take over her care to provide more comprehensive diagnostics and medical care."

MAS said the other dogs do not seem to have any obvious health issues.

For information on those dogs, we've got information on each one that includes Rani, Mayeux, Sabaa, Kahina, Cork and Han Solo.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.