0 Frayser nursing home shuts down after ceased Medicare funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser nursing home shut its doors Friday after Medicare stop paying for services.

FOX13 discovered Mid-South Health and Rehab’s closure left family members and residents looking for somewhere new and employees out of work.

A woman inside the nursing home told us she could only say they were closed and that there were no residents in the building.

We were then asked to leave.

One woman who used to worked there said the company threatened to not pay her any termination benefits if she spoke to the media. So we won’t reveal her identity.

"We just didn't meet the boards to stay open. They came in and canceled Medicare and Medicaid First my last day of work was last week," she said.

We discovered in a letter from April 2nd Medicare cut ties with Mid-South Health and Rehab on April 5th because the facility failed to meet Medicare’s basic health and safety requirements.

At one point the facility had 150 beds. According to those who used to work there as many as 100 employees who are out of jobs.

"Well I have been told I won't get my paycheck on the 14t. Or my sick-time, PTO or none of that I have been told the company we were working for has filed bankruptcy. Some people did not get their checks yet," the former worker said.

According to the DHS letter the termination of a service agreement is a last resort remedy in dealing with problems at a facility that is out of compliance. FOX13 is still working to learn where the residents were relocated to and when staff will get paid.

"I don’t know, we all got bills to pay we still got things to do with that money but as of right now it's really not right. "

In March of this year, the parent company of Mid-South Health and Rehab had 31 nursing homes that could not make payroll. That affected some 845 patients.

FOX13 is still waiting to hear back from the state of Tennessee to find out how many homes Skyline has closed in Tennessee.

