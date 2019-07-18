0 Frayser pastor attempting to catch whoever is illegally dumping tires near church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser pastor said he is going to catch whoever is illegally dumping tires across the street from his church.

The tires are currently blocking the sidewalk on a Frayser street.

Devante Hill, the pastor of One Church Memphis, walked FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre to what he calls a trifling act at the corner of Rugby Place and North Watkins.

"This is just frustrating, this incredibly frustrating,” Hill said.

A sidewalk across from his church is blocked with several piles of tires.

"There are probably more than 75 or more tires over here in addition to the carpet down there as well,” Hill said.

Hill said he believes the tires have been on the sidewalk for a little more than a month.

Hill told FOX13 he’s got a plan to end the issue of illegal dumping.

"Whoever has done this if you do this again, we are going to catch you on camera because this ridiculous. Our children have to play on this street,” Hill said.

Hill said he sent pictures posted on Facebook of the tires to Mayor Jim Strickland. He also made calls and wrote emails to the mayors without receiving any response.

Hill said since moving his church to Frayser, he’s worked to clean up trash around his new building.

However, he’s noticed a continuing trend.

"Frayser is consistently forgotten about. That is what I am learning. Sometimes it’s a bit more than just writing a check and sending it over to this side of the town,” Hill said.

