0 Frayser residents hopeful for peaceful 4th of July holiday following weeks of violence, tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 4th of July marks the first major holiday since the violent unrest in Frayser. Brandon Webber was shot by U.S. Marshals, and 36 officers and deputies were injured in the chaos that followed.

People there are hoping for a good, peaceful long weekend during the holiday.

RELATED: MPD: Five men wanted in connection with violent protests after Brandon Webber's shooting death

They told FOX13 the past few weeks have been a lot to handle, and they're hoping people in the community are ready for a peaceful holiday.

After the protests in Frayser, tragedy for a family when 4-year-old Ayden Robinson was accidently shot and killed by his younger brother as they were playing with a gun.

Those incidents mark two of the city's biggest stories in June. Two tales of tragedy for a community that's seen a lot.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

On Wednesday, FOX13 went back to Frayser and sat with Terry Cann. He lives just minutes away from the scene of the protests. He’s been there happily since 2002.

“Frayser is very peaceful. It’s very, very peaceful. It’s getting a negative vibe, but a majority of people are very peaceful,” Cann said.

One day before the Fourth, fireworks are going off. But he isn't worried. He said his block is peaceful.

Although, Cann said it isn't uncommon to hear actual gunshots off in the distance.

“[Can] You can tell the difference between that pop and a gunshot?” FOX13 asked.

“Yes, I can. I can also tell the sound of an ambulance firetruck or police car,” he explained.

Memphis police have responded to 54 calls within a mile of where Webber was killed since June 12. That includes five aggravated assaults and four burglaries.

RELATED: Strangers step in to help grieving family after 4-year-old son shot, killed in Memphis apartment

Cann hopes Frayser keeps the peace throughout the holiday. He believes in the place he's called home for 17 years.

“[If] You want to see the positive, you come back tomorrow and see everybody out and how we all get along,” he said.

Police said they're urging people in the community to keep an eye out for each other as they patrol the streets during the holidays.

They are urging anyone who may witness any crimes to give them a call.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.